Titan Market hosts Arts Festival with 40 local vendors

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Titan Market in Bellefonte is an indoor market, home to a variety of local arts, crafts, and food vendors. July 9 and 10, they’re kicking it up a notch and hosting their own Arts Festival.

“Our goal with the market was to provide for the community to easily shop with our local farmers, artisans, craftsman, and small businesses,” said Corinna Anskis, owner of Titan Market. “So, that’s what you’ll find here!”





The event features about 40 vendors, including Country Peddler, Baskets by BJ, and Centre County Vegetable Company.

“It’s a great opportunity too for local people to shop small and keep the money back in the community,” said Denise Murphy, owner of Country Peddler. “Everything here is pretty much handmade by the crafters.”

Friday’s event included musical performances from Jay Zimmerman and the State College Rock Camp.

The Arts Festival will be open again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular scheduling for Titan Market is Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.