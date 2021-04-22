Labor department recovers back wages for tire store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Ziegler Tire and Supply Company stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky received thousands of dollars in back wages from the United States Department of Labor.

In total, the Department of Labor was able to recover $129,612 for over 154 workers at 16 different locations. The Altoona location on 6011 Kentucky Ave. received $3,896.

This back pay came following a federal investigation of overtime and record-keeping violations. According to the Department of Labor, Ziegler Tire called mechanics and tire technicians in the evening after normal working hours to complete auto service repairs. The employer reportedly failed to add these “call-out” hours to the total employee hours and failed to include commissions and call-out bonuses in regular rates of pay when determining overtime rates.

“Employers who fail to pay their workers all their hard-earned wages shortchange these people and their families and gain an unfair advantage over competitors who abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division provides many tools and resources to help employers avoid violations and fully comply with the law.”

All of the back pay amounts distributed are listed below:

AddressCityStateAmount
10149 Toebben DriveIndependenceKY$3,090
960 Nandino BoulevardLexingtonKY$12,896
547 Wolf Ledges ParkwayAkronOH$11,322
8500 Clinton RoadBrooklynOH$8,328
4300 Tuscarawas Street WCantonOH$8,819
1111 Milepost DriveColumbusOH$10,599
411 Commercial ParkwayDoverOH$14,743
7934 Hills & Dales Road NWMassillonOH$3,352
2505 Commercial StreetMingo JunctionOH$6,761
1100 Reed RoadMonroeOH$12,027
655 Olympic DriveTroyOH$2,639
30559 Lemoyne RoadWalbridgeOH$4,981
1014 Poland AvenueYoungstownOH$12,986
6011 Kentucky AvenueAltoonaPA$3,896
919 Brush Creek RoadWarrendalePA$6,575
258 W Wheeling StreetWashingtonPA$6,598

