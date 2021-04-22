Labor department recovers back wages for tire store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Ziegler Tire and Supply Company stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky received thousands of dollars in back wages from the United States Department of Labor.
In total, the Department of Labor was able to recover $129,612 for over 154 workers at 16 different locations. The Altoona location on 6011 Kentucky Ave. received $3,896.
This back pay came following a federal investigation of overtime and record-keeping violations. According to the Department of Labor, Ziegler Tire called mechanics and tire technicians in the evening after normal working hours to complete auto service repairs. The employer reportedly failed to add these “call-out” hours to the total employee hours and failed to include commissions and call-out bonuses in regular rates of pay when determining overtime rates.
“Employers who fail to pay their workers all their hard-earned wages shortchange these people and their families and gain an unfair advantage over competitors who abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division provides many tools and resources to help employers avoid violations and fully comply with the law.”
All of the back pay amounts distributed are listed below:
|Address
|City
|State
|Amount
|10149 Toebben Drive
|Independence
|KY
|$3,090
|960 Nandino Boulevard
|Lexington
|KY
|$12,896
|547 Wolf Ledges Parkway
|Akron
|OH
|$11,322
|8500 Clinton Road
|Brooklyn
|OH
|$8,328
|4300 Tuscarawas Street W
|Canton
|OH
|$8,819
|1111 Milepost Drive
|Columbus
|OH
|$10,599
|411 Commercial Parkway
|Dover
|OH
|$14,743
|7934 Hills & Dales Road NW
|Massillon
|OH
|$3,352
|2505 Commercial Street
|Mingo Junction
|OH
|$6,761
|1100 Reed Road
|Monroe
|OH
|$12,027
|655 Olympic Drive
|Troy
|OH
|$2,639
|30559 Lemoyne Road
|Walbridge
|OH
|$4,981
|1014 Poland Avenue
|Youngstown
|OH
|$12,986
|6011 Kentucky Avenue
|Altoona
|PA
|$3,896
|919 Brush Creek Road
|Warrendale
|PA
|$6,575
|258 W Wheeling Street
|Washington
|PA
|$6,598
