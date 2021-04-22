Labor department recovers back wages for tire store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Ziegler Tire and Supply Company stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Kentucky received thousands of dollars in back wages from the United States Department of Labor.

In total, the Department of Labor was able to recover $129,612 for over 154 workers at 16 different locations. The Altoona location on 6011 Kentucky Ave. received $3,896.

This back pay came following a federal investigation of overtime and record-keeping violations. According to the Department of Labor, Ziegler Tire called mechanics and tire technicians in the evening after normal working hours to complete auto service repairs. The employer reportedly failed to add these “call-out” hours to the total employee hours and failed to include commissions and call-out bonuses in regular rates of pay when determining overtime rates.

“Employers who fail to pay their workers all their hard-earned wages shortchange these people and their families and gain an unfair advantage over competitors who abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Wage and Hour Division provides many tools and resources to help employers avoid violations and fully comply with the law.”

All of the back pay amounts distributed are listed below:

Address City State Amount 10149 Toebben Drive Independence KY $3,090 960 Nandino Boulevard Lexington KY $12,896 547 Wolf Ledges Parkway Akron OH $11,322 8500 Clinton Road Brooklyn OH $8,328 4300 Tuscarawas Street W Canton OH $8,819 1111 Milepost Drive Columbus OH $10,599 411 Commercial Parkway Dover OH $14,743 7934 Hills & Dales Road NW Massillon OH $3,352 2505 Commercial Street Mingo Junction OH $6,761 1100 Reed Road Monroe OH $12,027 655 Olympic Drive Troy OH $2,639 30559 Lemoyne Road Walbridge OH $4,981 1014 Poland Avenue Youngstown OH $12,986 6011 Kentucky Avenue Altoona PA $3,896 919 Brush Creek Road Warrendale PA $6,575 258 W Wheeling Street Washington PA $6,598

