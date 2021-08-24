Tire, appliance recycling event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An appliance and tire recycling program will be held on two different dates this September in Cambria County.

The recycling program is being held by Keep Cambria County Beautiful in conjunction with cooperating municipalities. This is open for all Cambria County residents.

No electronics are allowed (TVs, computers, etc).

RECYCLING DATES

Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
125 Mary Drive, Sidman
In the parking lot of the Adams Township Municipal Building

Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
808 Portage St., Gallitzin

COSTS

  • $6 for appliances that contain freon
  • Non-freon appliances are free

TIRES (PASSENGER AND LIGHT TRUCK)

  • $1 off-rim
  • $2 on-rim
  • $20 tires over 4 ft tall and/or wier than 14 in.

For more information, visit the Cambria Conservation District’s website.

