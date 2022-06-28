STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Sears Auto Center near State College’s Nittany Mall has sat empty since late 2019.

Now, a branch of “Steve Shannon Tire and Auto” is looking to fill its 15,000 square foot space with retail and nine service bays.

“We’re excited to see some revitalization out and around the mall property itself. That’s obviously a very important property in terms of the overall township and it’s economy,” Assistant Township Manager for College Township Mike Bloom said.

The College Township Council will review the proposal during a meeting on Thursday, July 21.