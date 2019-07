TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On June 24, 2019, the PA Fish and Boat Commission captured an alligator in the Little Juniata River near Tipton.

Officials with the commission are asking for help now, looking for any information they can on where the alligator came from and/or who the owner may have been.

If you do have any information, please call the PA Fish and Boat Commission South Central Region Office at 717-486-7087.