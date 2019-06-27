Tips to stay cool in a heatwave

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging residents across the state to consider ways to conserve energy and stay cool as temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic Region are expected to climb above 90 degrees, combined with high humidity, through the weekend.

The region’s power transmission organization, PJM, has issued “Hot Weather Alerts” from Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29. While they prepare their utilities and grids for the hot, humid weather, here are a few ways you can be prepared for any heatwaves coming through our area:

Turn off non-essential appliances and as many lights as possible.

Postpone using appliances that produce heat, such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and stoves until after 7 p.m.

These appliances also use significant amounts of electricity adding to the demand on an electric infrastructure that is already stressed during peak hours due to heat.

Use ceiling fans to circulate the air, keeping you and your rooms cooler.

Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight.

If you have window air conditioning units, close off rooms not in use.

Make sure all air conditioner filters are clean and in good shape.

Replace filters monthly for maximum benefit and check air and return vents on a regular basis to keep circulation air paths clear.

On hot and humid days, set your thermostat at 78 degrees when you are home and 85 degrees or off when you are away for long periods.

You can also find all of the PUC’s “Summer Heat Wave” fact sheet on the PUC website by clicking here.