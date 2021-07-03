Tips to calm your pet during Fourth of July fireworks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means fireworks.

Not only do some veterans have trouble dealing with the loud noises of fireworks blasting in the sky, but so do a lot of pets. From dogs to cats and in between, our little friends have no idea what is going on outside when they start to hear the explosions.

There are things you can do to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday including leaving pets indoors, make it as quiet as possible, and make sure they’re chipped or wearing a tag in case they get away.

TIPS TO HELP YOUR PETS THROUGH FIREWORKS

It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.

Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside.

Make indoors as quiet as possible

Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television.

Close the blinds to minimize any light.

Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped.

At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number.

You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down.

While we clearly can’t explain what the Fourth of July is to our furry friends, we hope this helps this weekend!