Tip on possibly armed suspect leads to bust in Somerset County

SUMMIT TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local man with 6 warrants was taken into custody after State Troopers were given a tip about where he was, possibly armed, by a Somerset County Detective.

State Police report that Shawn Riggle was wanted for multiple bench warrants when they were called on November 7, 2020, by the detective. According to the report, Riggle was headed to a notaries office and was possibly armed.

Upon arrival, troopers say surveillance was already set up and they were waiting to see if Riggle showed. Just after 2 p.m., they reported that Riggle showed with two other passengers in a black Honda coupe. Troopers then converged on them and ordered Riggle to the ground at gunpoint.

After taking Riggle into custody, troopers say they found roughly 30 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of crystal meth in the car. Inside was also multiple other controlled prescription drugs, scales, and packaging items.

Riggle was arraigned and placed in Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond and five detainers.