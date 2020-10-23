Tip for in person voters: Check your polling place

(WTAJ) — A quick reminder for those voting in person this election season. Make sure to check your polling place before heading out the door, as some have changed over the past few weeks.

County election offices have updated lists posted on their websites, so you don’t end up at the wrong spot when it comes time to cast your ballot.

You can also check the Department of State’s polling place locator.

“They may not be the places that people are used to voting because if they’re a senior facilities or health care facilities, they may not be safe due to COVID-19,” Secretary Kathy Boockvar of the Pennsylvania Department of State said.

Your voter registration card should also have your voting precinct and polling place.

If you have any concerns, call your local election office.