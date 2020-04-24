‘Time is of the essence:’ Local cardiologist advising patients to seek care

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC, people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of severe illness if exposed to the Coronavirus.

This includes those with serious heart conditions.

Before the Coronavirus, the Cardiology Department at UPMC Altoona would see on average 10 to 12 patients a month. Now, that number has nearly tripled, seeing about 27 to 29 patients.

“They’re presenting to the hospital much later stages of disease, where it’s sometimes very hard to treat or even, at times, unfortunately it’s too late, and some of those patients are not doing well,” Dr. George Jabbour, Director of the Cardiology Department at UPMC Altoona, said.

Dr. Jabbour said the problem is not a lack of communication between patients and doctors. It’s people ignoring their advice to go to the hospital because they don’t want to end up getting the Coronavirus.

“When you tell your patient that this is preventable, and yet, because of, sometimes, some fear of something else going on delays patient care, you go home and almost feel like you’re letting your patient down,” Dr. Jabbour said.

Dr. Jabbour said he and other healthcare providers understand the fear patients have, especially those at higher risk of serious illness, but people need to listen to their advice and seek help.

“Trust your physicians and providers, and trust that your hospital is a safe environment, and get yourself the appropriate care in a timely fashion,” he said.

In the next couple of weeks, the Department of Cardiology is doing more surgeries; however, before those patients get their procedures done, they will be tested for the Coronavirus.