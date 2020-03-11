Time capsule discovered at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While renovating Penn State’s Willard Building for the new Bellisario Media Center, a construction crew uncovered a time capsule from 1949.

The crew, a part of J.C. Orr and son, found the lead box in the walls.

Take a look at these photos posted to the Penn State Facebook page.

Items include a commencement flyer from the 1949 graduation, and a “Daily Collegian” newspaper dated March 3, 1949.

There were also course guides for students, rate fees sheets, a copy of the speech from when the building was first dedicated, and of course, a lot of photos.

There are no university records that detail the existence of the time capsule.

