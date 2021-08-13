Time capsule discovered at Boswell Fire Department to be opened

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boswell Community Days starts Saturday, August 14 and there will be a great re-discovery.

A time capsule recently found at the boroughs fire department while they were having some work done will be opened to reveal a snapshot from the past.

A seemingly simple stone holding up the Boswell Fire Department has held a secret for 113 years.

“The fire department needed some brick repairs so we had a mason come in and do some work and it was then that they uncovered a time capsule,” Miranda Revak, Vice President Boswell Borough Council said.

The time capsule was likely hidden away behind the building’s facade since 1908 when it was built.

According to borough leaders, the capsule was discovered for the first time back in the late ’60s and leaders then added to the box before putting it back.

“Initially because we knew nothing about it a lot went through our heads do we really want to open it what’s in it…. We’re excited though,” Revak said.

“The time capsule is going to be opened directly after the parade the parade is going to start at the high school and it’s gonna finish at the legion so with everyone there we will open the time capsule probably about 1:30 in the afternoon,” Revak said.