‘Til Vintage’ provides winter clothing to those in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local store in Clearfield County has started a new initiative to help keep people warm during the winter months.

The recently opened store Til Vintage, located at 36 W Long Ave in DuBois offers winter weather clothes to those who may be in need after the store’s co-owners had an idea to put a rack outside the store with items that may be useful.

The idea wasn’t a plan from day one when the store opened its doors a few months ago, but as co-owner Savannah Bogacki saw some in the community struggle to stay warm, a problem she once was familiar with herself, she said, she knew she had to help.

“Giving them anything that they would need. Whether it be a job interview, outfit, warm weather clothing, anything that they would need,” Bogacki said.

Her drive to help others led her to put a rack outside the store, with winter weather items like jackets, gloves, and hats for anyone who may need them.

“We wanted to give it to others without any strings attached,” Bogacki said, adding that the clothing rack was a hit its first time around this past Tuesday, with more than 60 items being picked up. “We felt the best way to do that was to put a rack outside, unwatched. Just out there, take what you need.”

Til vintage will continue the tradition by putting the rack back outside the store on the first Tuesday of every month. It’s filled with overflow items that the store owners purchase. And since starting up with this idea, many have come to donate their own items, although Bogacki does not accept. Instead, she points them in the direction of nonprofit organizations in the area. One of them is the neighboring store, House to Home, just across the street on West Long Ave, run by the nonprofit organization SquareOne.

“Donations can just be brought right in the door, dropped right off. We keep them here for our Ridgway location,” said Angel smith, director of House to Home, whose Ridgway location will celebrate its grand opening on January 17.

The next date the winter weather clothing rack will be available outside Til Vintage will be February 1.