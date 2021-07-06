“HELP!” Two charged after filming TikTok prank on I-80 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Ohio residents were charged after police report they were driving on I-80 with a woman holding a “help” sign in their window for a TikTok prank.

According to the report, Chelsea Clay, 25, and Erin Steed, 28 of Bellefontaine, Ohio, were driving eastbound on Interstate 80 June 29 when police received calls about a woman holding a “help” sign in the window, looking distraught.

After locating the vehicle on I-80, troopers out of Rockview were told the two were filming a video as a joke for their TikTop app and no one was actually in danger.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct.