Tickets for brewfest to benefit local community theatre

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)–The Rails and Ales Brewfest hosted by the Altoona Community Theatre, will be coming to Blair County, August 21.

There will be over 80 craft brews along with food and music performances. The Brewfest beings at 3 p.m. and goes till 6 p.m. It takes place at Heritage Plaza in Altoona and will be hosted by the Altoona Community Theatre.

Tickets cost $35 and are now available on their website until August 20 with all proceeds benefiting the Altoona Community Theatre. The Brewfest will be only open to people 21-years or older.

For more information visit their website or their Facebook page.