BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11.

Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being a Saturday Night Live cast member in the 1990s.

Lovitz starred as Jay Sherman in The Critic and played a baseball scout in A League of Their Own. He also appeared in 20 episodes of The Simpsons.

Jon has also had an illustrious television career. He was the first famous guest star on the hit show Friends. In the same week, he appeared on an episode of Seinfeld. Jon also had recurring roles on Hot in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Two and a Half Men, Hawaii Five-O, and New Girl.

For the last twenty years, Jon has pursued a career as a stand-up comedian. He is one of the few performers to start as an actor and then become a stand-up comedian who successfully headlines nightclubs, theatres, and casinos across the country.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tickets can be bought on the Mishler Theatre Website.