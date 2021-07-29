Tickets available for 9/11 commemoration in Altoona

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city’s skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the Central Pennsylvania commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be available starting Aug. 1.

Tickets are free. The commemoration event will be held Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. The event will feature a Walk of Honor, which will recognize local police officers, firefighters, medical workers, military members and religious leaders.

The commemoration will also feature performances from the Altoona Youth Orchestra, Altoona Community Band, Hollidaysburg Community Chorus, Jim Worthing and Kera O’Bryon.

“Besides the powerful presentations and beautiful music, this event allows Central Pennsylvanians to come together to remember the lives lost on that fateful day, to recognize the sacrifices made since then, and to celebrate our pride in America,” 9/11 Anniversary Committee member Tony DeGol said.

Admission is free, but you must have a ticket to attend the event. You can find tickets at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona or Thompson Pharmacy in Altoona.