Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2021: What to expect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and head to Johnstown because Thunder in the Valley is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown and the surrounding area kicks off Thursday, June 24, and ends Sunday, June 27.
Given the complexity of the iconic event, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know before hitting the road such as:
- General information
- Headline entertainment
- Events you can expect to see
- Additional entertainment
- Vendors you can expect to visit
GENERAL INFORMATION
Venue Schedules
There are three different venue locations: Peoples Natural Gas Park, Central Park and the Biker Mall.
Thursday, June 24:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 3 p.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 3 p.m.
Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.
Biker Mall: 12 to 11:30 p.m. | Bar opens: 1 p.m.
Friday, June 25:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 admission) | Bar opens: 12 p.m.
Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.
Biker Mall: 11 a.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 26:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 admission) | Bar opens: 11 a.m.
Central Park: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.
Biker Mall: 10 a.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 11 a.m.
Sunday, June 27:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.
Central Park: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.
Biker Mall: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.
Parking
Motorcycle parking: Free in the City of Johnstown streets
Automobile parking for the public: City garages will be open on Lincoln, Vine and Main Streets. Other parking will be available at other garages for a fee
Headline Entertainment
Colt Ford
When: Friday, June 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage
What: A hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap rhythms
Premium viewing area tickets available
Hairball
When: Saturday, June 26, from 10 p.m. to midnight
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage
What: A two-hour-long homage to bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith
Premium viewing area tickets available
EVENT SCHEDULES
Parades
Thursday, June 24: Hot Nights, Cool Lights
Located at Primanti Bros.
Bike Wash: 2 p.m.
Parade Pre-Party: 3 p.m.
Lineup begins: 7 p.m.
Parade begins: 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26: Grand Thunder Parade
Located at Point Stadium
Lineup begins: 11 a.m. at Commerce Center, Broad Street
Parade begins: 12 p.m. at Point Stadium toward Main Street
Saloons
Thunderbolt Saloon
Location: Central Park, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Biker Mall
What: Combines live music with bikes, bartenders and beer featuring Budweiser products
Motorcycle Contest
Thunderstruck Motorcycle Show
Presented by Motorcycle Cowboys
When: Saturday, June 26
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park
Sign-ups: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Judging begins: 3 p.m.
Awards: 4 p.m.
Tattoo Contest
Jack Schit’s Tattoo Contest
When: Saturday, June 27
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park
Judging begins: 3 p.m.
Awards: throughout the day
Manufacturer Demos and Displays
BMW Motorrad and Kissell Motorsports
When: All weekend
What: Demo rides with new R18s
Five Star Powersports
When: All weekend
What: A display of power sports equipment including ATVS, SXS, generators and off-road vehicles
Bike Services
Speeds Performance Plus
Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park
What: Dyno tuning and performance product installs, air cleaners, exhausts, motors, stereos and more
Top Down Products
What: Take a seat on the new 2020 Road Glide Special Demo Bike and view a selection of new products
Dan Kite Pinstripping
What: Get your ride hand-painted by Dan and Gina Kite
MonsterBRITE LED’s
What: Get new, high-quality LED lighting for your bike
Ultimate LED
What: Get customized LED lighting for your bike
Blacksmithing Demos
Tommy O’s Metalshaping 101
When: Saturday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Amtrak Train Station
What: Watch Tommy Ollinger as he teaches entry-level metalshaping in a modern, modified school bus
Axe Throwing
Steel City Axe
When: All weekend
What: Test your aim at the mobile ax-throwing trailer
Motorcycle Thrill Show
The Wall of Death: America’s Original Extreme Motorcycle Thrill Show Presented by American Motor Drome CO
When: All weekend
What: Watch American daredevils riding American machinery and living on a vertical board wall 14 feet off the floor
Kid-Friendly Events
Children’s Area
Where: On the corner of Main and Walnut Streets in the parking lot of the Cambria County Library
Additional Entertainment
Stage Schedules
Thursday, June 24:
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Jukehouse Bombers from 4 to 6 p.m.
Michael Christopher Band from 7 to 9 p.m.
Whey Jennings from 10 p.m. to midnight
Central Park:
That Oldies Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Krazy Kat Daddies from 2 to 4 p.m.
Morley’s Dog Band from 5 to 7 p.m.
Felix and the Hurricanes from 8 to 10 p.m.
Biker Mall:
Tom Katz from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Desperadoes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Octane from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25:
Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)
Van Waylon from 1 to 3 p.m.
Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)
Jimmy Adler from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.
Colt Ford From 10 p.m. to midnight
Central Park:
Full Kilt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fubar from 2 to 4 p.m.
Saddle Up from 5 to 7 p.m.
Giants of Science from 8 to 10 p.m.
Biker Mall:
Dany Vavrek Acoustic from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hot Wax from 7 to 9 p.m.
Felix and the Hurricanes from 10 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, June 26
Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)
The Stickers from 1 to 3 p.m.
S’wearing Hats from 4 to 6 p.m.
Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)
Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.
Hairball Band from 10 p.m. to midnight
Central Park:
Bastard Bearded Irishmen from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Willow Hill from 3 to 5 p.m.
Gone South from 6 to 8 p.m.
Stonebridge Blues from 9 to 11 p.m.
Biker Mall:
Right Turn Clyde from 1 to 3 p.m.
Norm Nardini from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jukehouse Bombers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cajun Norm and the Jam Band from 10 p.m. to midnight
Sunday, June 27:
Peoples Natural Gas Park:
Van Waylon from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Central Park:
Boomers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Biker Mall:
Full Kilt from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Vendor List
There will be over 60 vendors.
- 929 Customs
- Ace’s
- Aid to Injured Motorcyclists (A.I.M)
- AT&T
- Bailey’s Concessions
- Bullet Jewelry Designs
- Chrome Premium Cigars
- Comedy for the Cure
- Couture Dreamz
- Courtyard Catering
- Crabby Patty
- Dan Kite Pinstriping
- DreamLife Recovery
- FIVE STAR Powersports
- Giant Killer Tacos
- Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies
- Highway Leather
- Holistic World USA
- Horses and Hogs
- Jerky Jack
- Jackson Concessions
- Jim’s Smokin’ Que
- J Shell 2
- Kona Ice
- L and M Properties
- Max Leather
- Miller’s Tropical Sno
- MonsterBrite LED’s
- Motorcycle Rally USA
- New York Life Insurance Co.
- PatchStop
- Potluck Gypsy
- Rally Leather
- Renewal by Andersen
- R&R’s Gifts and Accessories
- Rhinestone Headbands
- Rock Re-Born
- Rod of Iron Patriot Gear, LLC
- Roots
- Royal Blue
- Shumans Concessions II
- Sink N Ink Tatoos
- Solarshield Metal Roofing
- Soldier Solutions
- Speeds Performance Plus
- Steel City Axe
- Sugar Shack Concessions
- Sunglass Connection
- Taco Inc.
- Teal Treasures
- Tennessee Leather
- Top Down Products
- Totally Unique Enterprises
- The Pie Shoppe
- TNT Concessions
- Tommy O’s Metalshaping
- Tupperware by Rochelle/Gimme Some Sugar
- Ultimate Stromboli
- Ultimate LED’s
- USA URAD
- Vacation Village Resorts
- Wallet Buckle
For more information not covered in this article, head to Visit Johnstown PA’s website or check out Thunder in the Valley’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
