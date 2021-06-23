Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2021: What to expect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and head to Johnstown because Thunder in the Valley is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown and the surrounding area kicks off Thursday, June 24, and ends Sunday, June 27.

Given the complexity of the iconic event, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know before hitting the road such as:

General information

Headline entertainment

Events you can expect to see

Additional entertainment

Vendors you can expect to visit

GENERAL INFORMATION

Venue Schedules

There are three different venue locations: Peoples Natural Gas Park, Central Park and the Biker Mall.

Thursday, June 24:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 3 p.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 3 p.m.

Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.

Biker Mall: 12 to 11:30 p.m. | Bar opens: 1 p.m.

Friday, June 25:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 admission) | Bar opens: 12 p.m.

Central Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.

Biker Mall: 11 a.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 26:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 11 a.m. to midnight ($5 admission) | Bar opens: 11 a.m.

Central Park: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Bar opens: 11 a.m.

Biker Mall: 10 a.m. to midnight | Bar opens: 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 27:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.

Central Park: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.

Biker Mall: 12 to 5 p.m. | Bar opens: 12 p.m.

Parking

Motorcycle parking: Free in the City of Johnstown streets

Automobile parking for the public: City garages will be open on Lincoln, Vine and Main Streets. Other parking will be available at other garages for a fee

Headline Entertainment

When: Friday, June 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage

What: A hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap rhythms

Premium viewing area tickets available

When: Saturday, June 26, from 10 p.m. to midnight

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park Main Stage

What: A two-hour-long homage to bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith

Premium viewing area tickets available

EVENT SCHEDULES

Parades

Thursday, June 24: Hot Nights, Cool Lights

Located at Primanti Bros.

Bike Wash: 2 p.m.

Parade Pre-Party: 3 p.m.

Lineup begins: 7 p.m.

Parade begins: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: Grand Thunder Parade

Located at Point Stadium

Lineup begins: 11 a.m. at Commerce Center, Broad Street

Parade begins: 12 p.m. at Point Stadium toward Main Street

Saloons

Thunderbolt Saloon

Location: Central Park, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Biker Mall

What: Combines live music with bikes, bartenders and beer featuring Budweiser products

Motorcycle Contest

Thunderstruck Motorcycle Show

Presented by Motorcycle Cowboys

When: Saturday, June 26

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park

Sign-ups: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Judging begins: 3 p.m.

Awards: 4 p.m.

Tattoo Contest

Jack Schit’s Tattoo Contest

When: Saturday, June 27

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park

Judging begins: 3 p.m.

Awards: throughout the day

Manufacturer Demos and Displays

BMW Motorrad and Kissell Motorsports

When: All weekend

What: Demo rides with new R18s

Five Star Powersports

When: All weekend

What: A display of power sports equipment including ATVS, SXS, generators and off-road vehicles

Bike Services

Speeds Performance Plus

Where: Peoples Natural Gas Park

What: Dyno tuning and performance product installs, air cleaners, exhausts, motors, stereos and more

Top Down Products

What: Take a seat on the new 2020 Road Glide Special Demo Bike and view a selection of new products

Dan Kite Pinstripping

What: Get your ride hand-painted by Dan and Gina Kite

MonsterBRITE LED’s

What: Get new, high-quality LED lighting for your bike

Ultimate LED

What: Get customized LED lighting for your bike

Blacksmithing Demos

Tommy O’s Metalshaping 101

When: Saturday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Amtrak Train Station

What: Watch Tommy Ollinger as he teaches entry-level metalshaping in a modern, modified school bus

Axe Throwing

Steel City Axe

When: All weekend

What: Test your aim at the mobile ax-throwing trailer

Motorcycle Thrill Show

The Wall of Death: America’s Original Extreme Motorcycle Thrill Show Presented by American Motor Drome CO

When: All weekend

What: Watch American daredevils riding American machinery and living on a vertical board wall 14 feet off the floor

Kid-Friendly Events

Children’s Area

Where: On the corner of Main and Walnut Streets in the parking lot of the Cambria County Library

Additional Entertainment

Stage Schedules

Thursday, June 24:

Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Jukehouse Bombers from 4 to 6 p.m.

Michael Christopher Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

Whey Jennings from 10 p.m. to midnight



Central Park:

That Oldies Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Krazy Kat Daddies from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morley’s Dog Band from 5 to 7 p.m.

Felix and the Hurricanes from 8 to 10 p.m.



Biker Mall:

Tom Katz from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Desperadoes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Octane from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25:

Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)

Van Waylon from 1 to 3 p.m.



Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)

Jimmy Adler from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.

Colt Ford From 10 p.m. to midnight



Central Park:

Full Kilt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fubar from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saddle Up from 5 to 7 p.m.

Giants of Science from 8 to 10 p.m.



Biker Mall:

Dany Vavrek Acoustic from 4 to 6 p.m.

Hot Wax from 7 to 9 p.m.

Felix and the Hurricanes from 10 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 26

Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)

The Stickers from 1 to 3 p.m.

S’wearing Hats from 4 to 6 p.m.



Main Stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park: ($5 admission)

Jasmine Cain from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hairball Band from 10 p.m. to midnight



Central Park:

Bastard Bearded Irishmen from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Willow Hill from 3 to 5 p.m.

Gone South from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stonebridge Blues from 9 to 11 p.m.

Biker Mall:

Right Turn Clyde from 1 to 3 p.m.

Norm Nardini from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jukehouse Bombers from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cajun Norm and the Jam Band from 10 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 27:

Peoples Natural Gas Park:

Van Waylon from 1:30 to 4 p.m.



Central Park:

Boomers from 1:30 to 4 p.m.



Biker Mall:

Full Kilt from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Vendor List

There will be over 60 vendors.

929 Customs

Ace’s

Aid to Injured Motorcyclists (A.I.M)

AT&T

Bailey’s Concessions

Bullet Jewelry Designs

Chrome Premium Cigars

Comedy for the Cure

Couture Dreamz

Courtyard Catering

Crabby Patty

Dan Kite Pinstriping

DreamLife Recovery

FIVE STAR Powersports

Giant Killer Tacos

Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies

Highway Leather

Holistic World USA

Horses and Hogs

Jerky Jack

Jackson Concessions

Jim’s Smokin’ Que

J Shell 2

Kona Ice

L and M Properties

Max Leather

Miller’s Tropical Sno

MonsterBrite LED’s

Motorcycle Rally USA

New York Life Insurance Co.

PatchStop

Potluck Gypsy

Rally Leather

Renewal by Andersen

R&R’s Gifts and Accessories

Rhinestone Headbands

Rock Re-Born

Rod of Iron Patriot Gear, LLC

Roots

Royal Blue

Shumans Concessions II

Sink N Ink Tatoos

Solarshield Metal Roofing

Soldier Solutions

Speeds Performance Plus

Steel City Axe

Sugar Shack Concessions

Sunglass Connection

Taco Inc.

Teal Treasures

Tennessee Leather

Top Down Products

Totally Unique Enterprises

The Pie Shoppe

TNT Concessions

Tommy O’s Metalshaping

Tupperware by Rochelle/Gimme Some Sugar

Ultimate Stromboli

Ultimate LED’s

USA URAD

Vacation Village Resorts

Wallet Buckle

For more information not covered in this article, head to Visit Johnstown PA’s website or check out Thunder in the Valley’s Facebook page for the latest updates.