Three women charged in Elk County overdose death

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three women are behind bars based on evidence that they sold fentanyl to a 29-year-old man, which led to his death.

In October 2021, state police at Ridgway said James Elliott Eckert was found dead in the upstairs bathroom of his home at the 300 block of Main Street in Fox Township. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found around his body — specifically, burnt foil with residue and a pen tube smoking device, police noted.

Near Eckert’s body was his phone, which was taken as evidence.

Tricia Ann Joshnick, 32, was texting Eckert via Facebook messenger about purchasing heroin for $110 a short time before Eckert’s body was found, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, police discovered that Joshnick received the heroin/fentanyl from 23-year-old Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, and Rosenhoover received it from 41-year-old Amanda Holly Chittester.

A series of search warrants turned up cellphones, heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and several drug paraphernalia items.

Joshnick, Rosenhoover and Chittester are all confined to Elk County Prison with bail set at $250,000 cash each. All three face felony drug charges. Though, Joshnick faces an additional felony charge because her 11-year-old daughter was allegedly with her during the drug deal.

Their preliminary hearings are slated for Feb. 1.