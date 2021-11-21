Three transported to hospital after vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving entrapment occurred in the afternoon on Nov. 21 in Cambria County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Theatre Road and Tank Drive in Richland Township at about 1 p.m. Three people were then transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment according to Cambria County dispatch.

No word was given about the extent of the injuries and Richland Township police are investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as details are made available.