Three teens taken to hospital after three-car crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teenagers were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois hospital after a three-car crash in Clearfield County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred July 13 just after 4 p.m. when three teens, ages 16 and 18, were in a car on Behinger Highway/State Route 322 at the intersection with Watson Highway in Brady Township. The teens attempted to turn left onto Watson Highway and failed to yield to another car traveling westbound.

The second car made impact with the teens in the front passenger fender. The impact pushed their car into a Caravan that was waiting to turn left.

The three teens were taken to Penn Highlands Dubois. The driver and another passenger, both 16, had suspected serious injuries. The other two drivers, a 30-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, were not injured.