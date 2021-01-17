Three teens involved in suspected DUI crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police report that three teens were involved in a crash late Saturday night, saying the driver was suspected of being under the influence.

According to the report, police responded to the crash on Beulah Road in Berlin at 1:47 a.m. where the Ford Explorer was rolled over onto its passenger side.

The teens, all 17, were reportedly traveling at speeds that caused them to lose control due to the road conditions. They then slid off the road, hitting an embankment and rolling over. The Explorer came to a stop in the roadway, blocking both lanes.

Police say the driver was suspected to be under the influence and was placed under arrest.

All three teens refused transport by Berlin Area Ambulance for suspected injuries. The report shows that only the driver was wearing his seatbelt.