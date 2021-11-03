Three states and three arrests later, Altoona fugitive back behind bars

Michael Charles Sutton, 46, is in Blair County Prison on charges that stem from a 2015 criminal case where it’s reported he supplied drugs and alcohol to teenage girls and inappropriately touched one of them, according to Altoona police.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona fugitive is back behind bars on charges related to a 2015 criminal case where police allege he supplied drugs and alcohol to underage teens and inappropriately touched one of them.

Michael Charles Sutton, 46, is in Blair County Prison on charges that stem from a 2015 criminal case where it’s reported he invited teenage girls to his home to smoke weed. However, when the girls arrived, he gave them a “red strip” as well as alcohol, according to the affidavit.

Before leaving, Sutton allegedly touched one of the girls inappropriately and she pushed him away then left.

The girls reported to police that they got sick and began vomiting the next day. As it turns out, he had given them Suboxone.

Sutton was charged in September of 2015 and was on the lam until he was arrested in November of 2016 after leading police in Colorado on a high-speed chase.

He was charged with attempted murder, eluding police and DUI in that incident, and Sutton never showed up for court in April 2017, leading to his arrest as a fugitive in Cumberland, Maryland, about a week later.

Altoona police said Wednesday that Sutton was picked up in Collier County, Florida, on Oct. 9 and was extradited back to Blair County.

On Wednesday, he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger. Bail was set at $40,000 cash.