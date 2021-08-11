Three Somerset County men charged for poaching deer, officials say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men face charges after Pennsylvania State Game Wardens discovered they were poaching deer in Shade Township.

Austin Sell, 20, Derrick Noon, 20, and Timothy Baker, 28, were all charged with the unlawful killing/taking of big-game in a closed season, unlawful use of artificial light and 23 summary charges related to the incident.

On June 18 around 3:30 a.m., the three men shot at three whitetail deer and killed a porcupine, according to charges filed.

State police in Somerset were sent to Wilbur Road after someone reported they heard shots fired in a nearby field and saw a white vehicle.

Once officials found the white vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop. Sell, Noon and Baker were all in the vehicle.

Police noted that they saw a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a 5.56 semiautomatic scoped rifle, both of which were loaded, and an Artificial light.

The investigation was then turned over to Pennsylvania State Game Wardens.

All three men have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 27.