Three people found dead at Cambria County home, coroner investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced that three people were found dead at a Cambria County home Monday.
Lees said officials arrived at the house, located on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, for a welfare check around noon. They discovered three people that are estimated to have been dead for around five or six days.
A man and woman were found dead inside the home, and Lees said another man was found dead in a camper inside a barn on the property.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Details are limited at this time, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.