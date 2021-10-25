Three people found dead at Cambria County home, coroner investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced that three people were found dead at a Cambria County home Monday.

Lees said officials arrived at the house, located on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, for a welfare check around noon. They discovered three people that are estimated to have been dead for around five or six days.

A man and woman were found dead inside the home, and Lees said another man was found dead in a camper inside a barn on the property.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.