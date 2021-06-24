Three men charged after troopers seize six bags of marijuana in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are in Bedford County jail after state police say a traffic stop turned up a half-dozen large bags of marijuana in the trunk of their car.

A state trooper pulled over a vehicle after it failed to slow down or switch lanes when passing a turnpike maintenance truck in the shoulder lane, Wednesday, June 23.

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper smelled suspected marijuana and asked the three men in the vehicle if any had a medical marijuana card, which they did not. The driver, Abdourahamane Doumbouya, 22, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, denied there was any marijuana in the car and the front passenger, 20-year-old Tashawn Qualls, of Wilks-Barre, said, “No, I smoked earlier though,” state police noted.

The two men and another passenger, 20-year-old Elias Perez, of New Bedford, Maine, were detained while the car was towed to the Everett station. State police allege a small bag of suspected marijuana was found on Doumbouya and after state police secured a search warrant, six large bags of suspected marijuana were found in the trunk.

State police did not indicate the weight of the bags and none of the three men claimed ownership of the suspected pot. All three are charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts with bail set at $200,000 cash each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 at the Bedford County Central Court.