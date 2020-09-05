Three men arrested after stealing two cars, including marked PSP vehicle

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford say three men have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle out of New Jersey, as well as a marked PSP vehicle.

Troopers say the incident happened on August 31 around 6 pm. Police attempted to stop a Gray Ford Explorer on the PA Turnpike for a number of traffic violations, but the vehicle did not stop and continued to elude police.

Troopers then deployed spike strips to stop the three suspects, where they then fled into a wooded area. Police were able to catch one of the suspects, and took them him custody.

The chase continued when one of the other suspects stole a marked PSP vehicle, and fled the scene. Police say they had to deploy spike strips to stop the suspect from fleeing, and took him into custody after he was caught in a nearby wooded area.

The third suspect was brought into custody a short time later.

19-year old Dayvon Perez of Jersey City, New Jersey faces several charges, including theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessness endangerment, resisting arrest as well as drug and traffic offenses.

18 year-old Thomas Rivera, also from Jersey City, will face similar charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and drug offenses.

Charges are pending on the third suspect, who is a minor.