Three men arrested after motorcycle theft

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are arrested after stealing seven motorcycles from an Allegheny Township business.

It happened back in October.

The motorcycles were stored at a warehouse leased by Five-Star Power Sports.

According to police, Jonathon Stroh, Devon Sollenberger, and John Wilt are all facing charges in connection to the thefts.

Sollenberger was an employee at Five-Star Power Sports.

He allegedly had a key to the warehouse, allowing him and Wilt to steal the bikes.

The bikes were illegally sold to a number of people.

Stroh allegedly knew a bike was stolen and sold it to another minor for cash.

Charges include theft and conspiracy.