Three local women face fraud charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Blair County women have been charged after police say they stole more than $230,000 from the real estate company they worked for.

Jodie Neely, Stephanie Wyant, and Mandi Claycomb are facing felony charges after they allegedly stole over $ 231,000 from “Allegheny Real Estate Closing Company Inc.”

The investigation started in December of 2018 and according to a police report, found the three forged signatures, and had off the books transactions.

Neely, who worked as the secretary, also allegedly gave out unauthorized raises and bonus payments to Claycomb and Wyant.

A preliminary hearing is set for January 28.