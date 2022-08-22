HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three local parks will be highlighted during a special national park event by the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA).

This year marks the 106th birthday of the National Park Service and WEPA hold “WEPA in a Weekend” which will highlight the following three local parks: Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial.

In total, five parks will be highlighted during the event which will run from Thursday to Sunday. The other two are the Friendship Hill Historic Site and the Fort Necessity National Battlefield, both of which are in Fayette County.

“The National Parks of Western Pennsylvania provide a place for local residents and visitors from around the world to recreate, relax, and find inspiration,” Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said. “WEPA in a Weekend encourages visitors to learn about these special places over the National Park Service birthday.”

The WEPA parks help to tell a story of American history over 247 years, they include the opening battle of the French and Indian War at Fort Necessity, to the crash of Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.

During the event, visitors can collect a medallion specific to each of the respective WEPA parks just by visiting.