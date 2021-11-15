Three Johnstown men charged with rape of young girl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are behind bars for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times beginning when she was in at least first grade.

Originally, 51-year-old Daniel Shaulis, of Devon Drive in Richland Township, was hit with over 300 sex-crime-related charges for allegedly raping the pre-teen on several occasions as well as recording some of the sexual assaults. Now, court documents show two more men face those same charges.

Further into the Richland Township police’s investigation, they found footage of 31-year-old Michael Shaulis and 33-year-old Daniel Natta Sr., both sons of Daniel Shaulis living in the same home, sexually assaulting the girl.

The girl told police that Michael Shaulis and Natta had been raping her since she was in first grade until August of this year, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Daniel Shaulis would threaten to leak the videos of the assaults if she did not do him “favors,” too. He had been raping her from 2017 up until the criminal investigation began, which was in October.

All three men face nearly 400 sex-crime-related charges and are lodged in the Cambria County Prison after each failing to post 10 percent of their $500,000 bond.

They all have preliminary hearings before the Honorable Magistrate Susan M. Gindlesperger Nov. 24.

“This investigation quickly uncovered the horrific abuse of a young minor,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

He said he’s proud of the work done by local, state and federal law enforcement as well as the diligence displayed by his staff at the DA’s office.

“Our county is in good hands of men and women who care about everyone’s safety,” Neugebauer said. “Three predators have been arrested and will be fully brought to justice.”

Richland Police, Homeland Security, Secret Service, Children and Youth Services, the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center and staff of the DA’s office all worked together during this investigation.