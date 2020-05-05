Three injured in motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three people remain in the hospital after a serious crash Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to police, a man driving a motorcycle was traveling north on Richardsville Road when he took a curve too quickly.

He cut into the yellow lines and sideswiped two other motorcycles, seriously injuring the two drivers and a passenger.

We’re told he then returned to his lane and skidded to a stop.

Police say he only had minor injuries.

The other three were flown to nearby hospitals with no word on their conditions as of Monday evening.