Three injured in motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Directory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three people remain in the hospital after a serious crash Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to police, a man driving a motorcycle was traveling north on Richardsville Road when he took a curve too quickly.

He cut into the yellow lines and sideswiped two other motorcycles, seriously injuring the two drivers and a passenger.

We’re told he then returned to his lane and skidded to a stop.

Police say he only had minor injuries.

The other three were flown to nearby hospitals with no word on their conditions as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss