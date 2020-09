CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a vehicle accident at Hidden Valley Speedway last night.

Officials say a race-car went off the track, slid into the infield and hit a photographer and flagman before hitting an embankment and utility pole.

The driver had to be extracted from the vehichle.

One person was flown to the hospital by helicopter, while the others involved were transported by EMS.

Crews were assisted by Clearfield EMS, Curwensville and Hyde Fire Company.