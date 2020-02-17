Three injured in Allegheny County crash involving Hollidaysburg-based Medicab Transport van

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were injured after a crash on Route 30 in Allegheny County involving a Medicab Transport van, according to WTAE.

WTAE reports that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident shortly after 2:00 p.m. Monday. The two vehicles involved collided in the eastbound lanes.

One of the vehicles entered the westbound lanes and landed on top of the Medicab van, according to WTAE.

The driver of the Medicab van is in critical condition, WTAE reports.

Medicab Transport is based out of Hollidaysburg.