Three face charges in fatal 2020 DUI crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three people are facing charges related to a DUI crash in 2020 that killed one person in Clearfield County.

Joel English, 24, of Woodland is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and accidents involving death or personal injury. Police said English was driving his 2003 Subaru Impreza on Nov. 6, 2020 when he crashed on McDowell Road in Bradford Township. The crash killed his passenger, who was identified as 24-year-old Travis Straw.

English left the crash site before emergency vehicles arrived but was later located and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield, according to the charges filed. English told police he was in the car but was not behind the wheel. Investigators say he had a blood alcohol concentration of .217% at the time. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

Stacey Peters, 45, of West Decatur, and Jenny Peters, 47, of Philipsburg, are each charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of hindering prosecution and obstruction. Police said the two women tried to hide that English was the driver when they were talking to troopers.



Stacey Peters is accused of helping English out of the car and then driving him to another location where he got into another vehicle.

The three individuals were arraigned Tuesday and were released on unsecured bonds. English waived his charges on to Clearfield County Court at the time of his arraignment, according to court records.