Police: Drugs, pistol found at Altoona residence after shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Three are facing charges after Altoona police found drugs and a pistol at a house after a shooting.

Altoona residents Lee Stein Jr., 27, Patricia Graham, 45, and Fawn McCracken, 30 were interviewed after police responded to a residence at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, after police interviewed the three they discovered that Keshaun Randolph and two others came to the house, pointed a gun at the victim when he answered the door and asked where “the sack” was. That’s when a struggle allegedly broke out and the victim was shot in the thigh. The intruders fled after Stein appeared with a pistol and pointed it at them.

When executing a search warrant at the house police found drugs and a pistol in a room that Stein and McCracken were staying in. In total police reportedly found 66 grams of suspected heroin, 406 grams of meth and oxycodone hydrochloride pills throughout the house.

Police went through a phone that was found at the residence and discovered messages between Graham and Randolph about getting rid of meth that was at the house. Police also took a phone belonging to Stein and saw messages pertaining to selling drugs.

The trio faces conspiracy and drug charges. Stein faces a felony for possessing a firearm after police discovered that he had a criminal history.

The three are currently lodged in Blair County Prison. Graham has bail set at $200,000, Stein has bail set for $150,000 and McCracken has bail set at $100,000.