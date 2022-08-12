BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows.

From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First Savings Bank and start time for them on Friday is at 6 p.m. and at 12 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday.

Below is the schedule of activities:

Friday

The Jaded Lips: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., and then from 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday

Coltt Winter Lepley: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Chris Strait: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Canoe Ridge: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mama Corn: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cody Joe Hodges: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fireworks: 10 p.m.

Sunday

Drill Team – Stephanie Dobiss: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pam’s Chargers: 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Dance Loft: 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Swinging Squares: 4 p.m.- 5 p.m.

More details about the festival can be found on Arts Altoona’s website, or on the Summerfest on the Lake’s Facebook.