SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges and and a third is wanted after state police say they were caught stealing copper wire from a business in Somerset County.

Troopers were sent to the 300 block of Stonycreek Street in Boswell Borough at 4:43 a.m. Friday after it was reported two men drove into the area in a black Jeep Patriot and left the vehicle wearing masks. According to court documents, state police were already investigating a burglary involving two men who drove the same vehicle and broke into a convenience store in Hooversville trying to steal a safe.

After arriving at the location, troopers said they found the Jeep with a man inside. The man was identified as Robert Hollingshead, 37, of Somerset, and had a tan face shield around his neck, according to state police.

Hollingshead told police he and Eric Sechler, 37, of Berlin dropped off another man Skyler Miller, 29, of Somerset around 2:30 a.m. Hollingshead said he and Sechler came back to pick up Miller and Sechler left the Jeep to find him.

As troopers were speaking to Hollingshead, Sechler was seen walking on the street pushing a shopping cart, according to state police. Sechler then allegedly left the shopping cart behind after noticing the police car and tried to walk past.

State police asked Sechler for his name and he replied “John.” Sechler then tired to run from troopers after he was asked to stop so they could talk, according to court documents. He was captured shortly after and reportedly found with a grey face shield.

Sechler told police they dropped Miller off at Shaffer Electric Warehouse to steal copper wire. He said he left the Jeep to help Miller bring the copper to the vehicle. Troopers reportedly did not find Miller at the scene.

Over $3,000 worth of copper wire and pipe fittings were found in the shopping cart Sechler was pushing, according to court documents. State police also searched the Jeep where they say multiple drug related items and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine were found.

Sechler and Hollingshead were arraigned Friday morning and charged with burglary related offenses and possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Sechler was also charged with resisting arrest. Both men are in Somerset County Prison unable to post bail.

Miller is wanted by state police on similar charges and has not been arraigned.