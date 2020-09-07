Three charged with attempted homicide after attacking man with hatchet

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Emporium have arrested three men who allegedly attacked a man with a wooden rod, metal pipe, and a hatchet.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, when 33-year-old Samuel Sherwood, 28-year-old Shayne Sage, and 22-year-old Jeremiah Putt reportedly attacked a 54-year-old man on E. Greenwood Street.

The victim suffered injuries including multiple stab wounds to the stomach.

All three men have been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.

Sherwood, Sage, and Putt were taken into custody without incident and placed in Potter County Jail after not being able to post $250,000 bail.