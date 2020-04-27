Three charged after allegedly tying up, beating man with brass knuckles

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged two men and a woman after they allegedly lured a man to a house on Glades Pike and assaulted him leaving him with serious injuries.

On April 19, police say that 24-year-old Charles Sleasman and 24-year-old Eric Flamm knew the victim and drove him to a residence where Sleasman reportedly tied his hands behind his back while 29-year-old Nicole Cramer started yelling at the man and hitting him in the face, alleging the victim ruined her and her boyfriend’s (Flamm) anniversary.

Sleasman reportedly hit the victim in the face and chest repeatedly with brass knuckles while also threatening him with a knife and gun.

Sleasman and Flamm continued to punch and kick the victim before using a belt to repeatedly beat him. Sleasman reportedly told the victim he would kill him if he went to the police.

Sleasman was charged with aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapons, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned and placed in Somerset County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Flamm was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and harassment. He was arraigned and placed in Somerset County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Cramer has been charged with simple assault and harassment.