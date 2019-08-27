Three car hit and run in Altoona brings charges to Maryland man

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a three-car crash in front of Perkins on Plank Road in Altoona on August 23 just after 3 p.m.

Police report that when they arrived, one of the men had left the scene. He was the driver of a dark color Nissan Sentra with Georgia plates who ran into the back of another car. The driver of the second car told police that he ran into her and it caused her car to hit the car in front of her.

The man, identified as Michael Mcgilvray from Harwood, Maryland, stated to the drivers that there was no need to report the incident to the cops and then proceeded to leave the scene, police report.

Mcgilvray has charges pending for “accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, failure to give information and render aid as well as various other traffic violations,” according to the release.