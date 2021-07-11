Three car accident at an intersection in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An accident has occurred in Jefferson County which involved three vehicles on the evening of July 10.

The accident occurred at an intersection on Route 36 and Route 949 at Sigel in Eldred Township. The three vehicles involved were a Subaru Outback, Jeep Laredo and a Toyota Carolla.

According to police, the Subaru was stopped at a flashing red light at Route 949 and turned onto Route 36 in front of the Jeep Laredo. The Laredo then hit the Subaru making it then hit the Toyota Carolla.

There were no injuries and two cars were towed from the scene by East Main Towing.