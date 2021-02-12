Three busted with drugs, weapons in Somerset County raid, DA reports

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning raid of a home in Shade Township led to the arrest of three people on weapons and drug charges.

According to Somerset County DA Jeffrey Thomas, members of the Pennsylvania State Police SERT team, VICE unit, troopers from Troop A Somerset, county detectives, and members of the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence located on Statler Street in Shade Township, Somerset County.

It’s reported that narcotics, weapons, and paraphernalia were all seized. Three individuals are in custody pending the filing of criminal charges.

Thomas said in his Facebook post: “Law enforcement brought the cavalry today! A big thank you for all their hard work! Also, thank you to all the concerned neighbors who assisted. We can’t do it without your help!”