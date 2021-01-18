Three businesses set to close at Nittany Mall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three storefronts at the Nittany Mall in State College will be closing their doors for good.

Hot Topic, Kozee`s Sports Emporium, and Christopher & Banks have announced their departure from the College Township mall and are each offering storewide closing sales.

In a social media post, Christopher & Banks says the pandemic proved impossible to overcome and they must close all brick and mortar locations.

In 2020, eight other business in the mall closed their doors. Additionally, three of the four anchor spots at the mall are currently empty. One anchor spot, formerly the Bon-Ton storefront, is housing free COVID-19 testing through the end of January.