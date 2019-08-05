Three arrested in Johnstown after police called to Sunoco

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested three people after answering a call for a “suspicious person” at Sunoco on Franklin Street in Johnstown on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Just after 1 p.m., police investigated and searched a vehicle. During the search, the officers found a shotgun with missing serial numbers, two handguns and various drugs and drug paraphernalia items. Police proceeded to make three arrests.

Tonia Corley, 41. She was arrested for possession of a firearm with altered serial numbers, felon not to possess, firearm not to be carried without a license, hindering prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwin Feliciano, 46. He was arrested for public drunkenness

Corey Heinrich, 32. He was arrested for public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.