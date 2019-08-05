Breaking News
Saint Francis University student one of nine killed in Dayton shooting

Three arrested in Johnstown after police called to Sunoco

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested three people after answering a call for a “suspicious person” at Sunoco on Franklin Street in Johnstown on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Just after 1 p.m., police investigated and searched a vehicle. During the search, the officers found a shotgun with missing serial numbers, two handguns and various drugs and drug paraphernalia items. Police proceeded to make three arrests.

Tonia Corley, 41. She was arrested for possession of a firearm with altered serial numbers, felon not to possess, firearm not to be carried without a license, hindering prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwin Feliciano, 46. He was arrested for public drunkenness

Corey Heinrich, 32. He was arrested for public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss