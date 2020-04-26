Three arrested and charged after assaulting, threatening to kill Somerset man

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and charged after physically assaulting and threatening to kill a man in Somerset Township, according to police.

Troopers say the incident happened a little before midnight on April 19 on Glades Pike in Somerset. According to Somerset Police, the victim, a 21-year-old male, was taken to a home on Glades Pike with his hands tied behind his back, when Charles Sleasman, 24, began choking him.

Nicole Cramer of Somerset was also involved, police say. Cramer began yelling and hitting the man in the face several times. Police say Cramer alleges the male victim ruined her anniversary with her boyfriend Eric Flamm, who also joined in by punching and kicking the man.

Sleasman is also accused of hitting the man with brass knuckles repeatedly in the face and chest, and threatened him with a knife and gun. Police say Sleasman also threatened to kill the man if he told authorities about the incident.

Somerset Police say Charles Sleasman is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of prohibited weapons, three counts of terroristic threats, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. Sleasman was arraigned and taken to Somerset Jail, with a bond of $150,000.

Eric Flamm is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, one count of unlawful restraint, and one count of harassment. Flamm was also arraigned and taken to Somerset Jail, and his bail is set at $100,000.

Erica Cramer is facing harassment and simple assault charges for her involvement in the incident.