Three arrested after crack cocaine, fentanyl found in Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Lower Yoder Township residents have been arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Jason Michael Piurkowsky, 24, Tatyana Marie Lynn Simms, 22 and Ryan Anthony Ressler, 20 are all facing multiple drug-related offenses.

A warrant was executed on the 100 block of Peach Street. During the search, police found 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 6.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 407 grams of suspected marijuana.

Police also found three firearms, including a ghost fun with no markings, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Cambria County Detectives, the Attorney General’s Office, and Cambria County SERT executed the search warrant.