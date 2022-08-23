CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A registered sex offender is accused of sending numerous threatening text messages and slurs to a Cambria County woman for over a year, according to police.

Upper Yoder police said that Joseph Musick, 54, had sent threatening text messages from June 2021 up until July this year. In some of those messages, Musick would also threaten her husband and her kids.

In June 2021, Musick reportedly told the woman that he was going to drive his truck through her house if she didn’t give him the title to a truck that was sold for parts, however, she said she didn’t have one.

Then in July, Musick contacted the woman again and called her husband a “f— boy in prison,” police noted. Police then told the woman to block all of Musick’s numbers.

Police said that in December, Musick was still threatening her family, including threats to sexually assault her sons, police noted. Musick also contacted the father of the husband and threatened that his son was going to be severely injured or killed.

In January, Musick allegedly showed up at the woman’s house on Anne Street and pounded on the door.

In July, the woman showed up to the police station again with screenshots of more threatening messages by Musick sent through Facebook, according to police.

Police said they also discovered that Musick was actually on house arrest and a registered sex offender after they contacted Butler County Adult Probation.

Musick faces numerous charges of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Musick’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.