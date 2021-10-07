Thousands without power following outage in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of residents in Altoona are without power Thursday morning as crews work to restore service.

Over 5,000 customers in the city of Altoona were affected by the outage that occurred at 9 a.m., according to Penelec. First Energy Corp. Spokesperson Todd Meyers said an equipment failure at the Westfall substation impacted a number of power lines that feed other substations.

Meyers added that Penelec hopes to fully restore service by Thursday afternoon. A full list of customers affected by outages can be found by visiting outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.