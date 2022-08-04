WTAJ — As storms are crossing through the Central Pennsylvania region, multiple power outages have been reported from Penelec.
As of 2 p.m., over 1,100 customers are without power in Centre County with most being affected in the Benner Township area, according to Pennelec’s website. Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
Small outages have also been reported in Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Somerset Counties.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
