WTAJ — As storms are crossing through the Central Pennsylvania region, multiple power outages have been reported from Penelec.

As of 2 p.m., over 1,100 customers are without power in Centre County with most being affected in the Benner Township area, according to Pennelec’s website. Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

Power outages in the area as of 2:57 p.m. on Thursday

Small outages have also been reported in Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Somerset Counties.

This story will be updated as more details become available.